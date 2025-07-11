Inside Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s Rs 52.3 Cr Dream Home at The Camellias | Pictures Inside

The co-founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal has purchased a luxury apartment in Gurugram's The Camellias residential project developed by DLF Limited for Rs 52.33 crore.

Deepinder Goyal's Apartment: Details

The conveyance deed was executed on March 17, 2025, with stamp duty paid amounting to Rs 3.66 crore, according to documents accessed by the real estate platform Zapkey.

Goyal's apartment is located on the fifth floor of Tower1, and it spans nearly 10,813 square feet of super built-up area and it includes five exclusive parking spots.

Goyal made this purchase in his personal capacity.

The DLF Camellias is part of the DLF 5 township in Sector 42, and is among the most expensive residential projects in the National Capital Region.

This purchase is also placed at the upper end of the prevailing rates at The Camellias as it is priced at Rs 48,390 per square feet, where transactions typically range between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per square feet.

This is relatively higher as compared to other luxury residential projects in Gurugram, where top-end prices typically hover between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 per square feet.

In the deed DLF Ltd is recorded as the absolute owner of the apartment following a demerger of its real estate business from DLF Utilities, which has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal Chandigarh bench.

DLF The Camellias Gurugram Sector 42

DLF Camellias, a super-luxury residential community, provides the best amenities and services, making it more appealing to the middle of the upper class. These include a continuous supply of water, power backup, and professional maintenance staff available 24X7.