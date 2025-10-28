Institutional Investments in Indian Real Estate Jump 83% YoY in Q3 2025; Domestic Funds Take the Lead: Vestian

Institutional investments in India’s real estate market rose sharply in the third quarter of 2025, touching USD 1.76 billion, the highest Q3 inflow in four years, according to a new report by Vestian Research. The quarterly tally represents an 83% year-on-year increase, even as it marked a marginal 2% dip from the previous quarter.



The commercial real estate segment dominated the landscape, drawing 79% of total investments worth USD 1.4 billion, up 104% year-on-year. This category—which includes offices, retail, co-working, and hospitality assets—outperformed all others by a wide margin. The residential sector attracted USD 192 million, accounting for 11% of the total inflow but slipping 49% sequentially. Meanwhile, the industrial and warehousing segment saw robust activity, surging 168% over the previous quarter to USD 86 million, driven by rising logistics demand.



A striking trend in Q3 2025 was the sharp shift toward domestic capital. The share of domestic institutional investments jumped to 51%, marking 115% annual and 166% quarterly growth, while foreign inflows fell to just 8%, the lowest in recent years. Interestingly, co-investments—partnerships between foreign and Indian investors—rose to 41% of total inflows, indicating a growing preference for collaborative funding models amid global economic uncertainty.