'Intense But Productive': Piyush Goyal Wraps Up India–EU FTA Talks
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India and the EU have made major headway in FTA talks during his Brussels visit, resolving key issues and creating a framework for a balanced deal aimed at boosting trade, investment, and job creation across both economies.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that India and the European Union (EU) have made “significant progress” toward resolving key issues in negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Concluding his visit to Brussels, Goyal stated that discussions with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič, were “intense but very productive,” adding that both sides have narrowed their differences and built a framework for a “win-win” trade deal.
“Concluded my visit to Brussels after intense but very productive engagements with Maroš Šefčovič, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on advancing a comprehensive India–EU FTA,” Goyal said on X (formerly Twitter).
He added that “the talks have significantly reduced our outstanding issues and allowed us to create the framework that will help deliver a win-win for our economies.”
Goyal further noted that the ongoing negotiations have laid a solid foundation for a “robust and balanced agreement” that would support businesses and create new opportunities for growth on both sides.
“The negotiations and discussions have laid the foundation for a robust and balanced agreement, which will significantly support businesses on both sides and add to the potential for mutual growth,” he said on X.
The minister underlined that the proposed FTA aligns with the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to promote innovation, investment, and job creation through deeper economic cooperation.
“We are committed to realizing the common vision of our leaders PM Narendra Modi ji and EU President Ursula von der Leyen for shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation,” Goyal said.
He also praised the efforts of the negotiating teams, describing their work as “truly commendable.” Goyal added that he looks forward to welcoming Commissioner Šefčovič and the EU delegation in India soon, as talks continue toward finalizing the pact.
India and the EU have been working to revive FTA discussions that began in 2007 but stalled over differences in market access and tariff structures. The renewed momentum in recent rounds of negotiations reflects both sides’ desire to strengthen supply chains and tap into new trade and investment opportunities.
If concluded, the India–EU FTA would mark one of India’s most comprehensive trade partnerships, potentially boosting bilateral trade that currently exceeds $130 billion annually.
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 21:41 IST