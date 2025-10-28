'Intense But Productive': Piyush Goyal Wraps Up India–EU FTA Talks

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that India and the European Union (EU) have made “significant progress” toward resolving key issues in negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



Concluding his visit to Brussels, Goyal stated that discussions with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič, were “intense but very productive,” adding that both sides have narrowed their differences and built a framework for a “win-win” trade deal.



“Concluded my visit to Brussels after intense but very productive engagements with Maroš Šefčovič, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on advancing a comprehensive India–EU FTA,” Goyal said on X (formerly Twitter).



He added that “the talks have significantly reduced our outstanding issues and allowed us to create the framework that will help deliver a win-win for our economies.”



Goyal further noted that the ongoing negotiations have laid a solid foundation for a “robust and balanced agreement” that would support businesses and create new opportunities for growth on both sides.



The minister underlined that the proposed FTA aligns with the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to promote innovation, investment, and job creation through deeper economic cooperation.