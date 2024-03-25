×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

British government reveals plans to bolster nuclear workforce

The UK government is collaborating with prominent defense and energy entities, including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and energy giant EDF.

Reported by: Business Desk
British nuclear workforce
British nuclear workforce | Image:Unsplash
British nuclear workforce: The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce initiatives aimed at bolstering Britain's nuclear workforce on Monday, responding to the heightened demand for skilled personnel driven by increased submarine construction and the expanding needs of the nuclear energy sector. Projections indicate that these efforts could generate as many as 40,000 new jobs by the year 2030.

In a statement released ahead of the announcement, the government disclosed its intention to collaborate with prominent defense and energy entities, including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and energy giant EDF. Together, they plan to invest upwards of £763 million ($961 million) by the end of the decade in initiatives focussed on skills development, job creation, and educational enhancements.

The imperative for augmenting the nuclear workforce stems from the need to fortify Britain's submarine fleet, a cornerstone of the nation's defense and security infrastructure, which serves as the bedrock of the UK's continuous at-sea nuclear deterrence.

"Safeguarding the future of our nuclear deterrent and nuclear energy industry is a critical national endeavor," remarked Sunak, who is scheduled to visit Barrow-in-Furness in the northwest, the epicenter of Britain's nuclear submarine industry.

"Today, we usher in the next generation of our nuclear enterprise, which will keep us safe, keep our energy secure, and keep our bills down for good," he added.

The expansion of Britain's nuclear submarine industry is on the horizon, fueled by the construction of new vessels destined for both the UK and Australia under the AUKUS security pact.

Further insights into how Britain plans to equip itself with the requisite capabilities to sustain its nuclear deterrent will be outlined by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday in the "Defence Nuclear Enterprise Command Paper," as announced by Sunak's office.

As part of its strategy to reinforce the nuclear workforce, the government has earmarked 200 million pounds for investment in Barrow over the next decade. This funding aims to facilitate workforce development, enhance transportation infrastructure, and bolster housing construction in the area.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

