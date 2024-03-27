×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Chinese TikTok sellers voice concerns over tightening of US rule enforcement

TikTok is now mandating that US entities registered by sellers must be majority-owned by US nationals.

Reported by: Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese TikTok Sellers: Chinese e-commerce vendors eyeing TikTok Shop in the US as an alternative to Amazon express frustration over what they perceive as stricter enforcement of rules for overseas sellers on the platform.

Amid uncertainties surrounding the potential divestment or ban of Chinese-owned TikTok in the US, the platform has recently taken a firmer stance on enforcing its internal regulations, causing discontent among Chinese sellers and industry representatives.

Advertisement

TikTok is now mandating that US entities registered by sellers must be majority-owned by US nationals, a move that affects many Chinese sellers who had previously utilised US entities to establish themselves as American merchants on the platform.

This shift in policy means that Chinese vendors will need to re-register as overseas sellers, leading to concerns about reduced visibility and support compared to their US counterparts, putting them at a disadvantage.

Advertisement

While TikTok stresses its commitment to maintaining clear policies for all sellers, including international ones, Chinese vendors feel targeted and are contemplating scaling back their efforts on the platform or seeking US partnerships.

Some sellers have expressed frustration with the evolving nature of TikTok's rules, with one seller considering partnerships with local entities to navigate the changing landscape effectively.

Advertisement

Despite TikTok's efforts to position itself as a viable alternative to Amazon for Chinese vendors, concerns over regulatory uncertainties and shifting policies have prompted reevaluation of strategies among Chinese sellers on the platform.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

a minute ago
World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day 2024

2 minutes ago
Yen

Yen hits 34-year low

3 minutes ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

5 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia To Host Hope Gala

5 minutes ago
UK businesses

UK businesses scale back

7 minutes ago
Education News

CA application correction

8 minutes ago
Munawar Faruqi

Munawar Detained

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Broad on Virat Kohli

12 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara To Enter Politics?

13 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar holds steady

14 minutes ago
Hyundai

Hyundai's 3-year plan

14 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

14 minutes ago
Satyam Surana

Indian Student in UK

20 minutes ago
TikTok

Chinese TikTok sellers

23 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee may stabilise

29 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

30 minutes ago
Government bonds

Bond yields

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo