Invest Now or Regret Later: Anil Agarwal’s Message on India’s Youth Power

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has spotlighted India’s demographic strength, calling for deeper investment in the nation’s youth to realise its full potential in the years ahead.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal noted that India is the youngest among the world’s 20 largest economies, citing data from World Population Review. The average age in India, he said, is 28.7 years, with half the population younger than that.

“Did you know that out of the twenty largest economies in the world; India has the youngest population? According to World Population Review, the average Indian is just 28.7 years old and 50% are younger than that,” he wrote.

He followed it with a call to action:

“This is a huge advantage. Let’s invest in our youngsters, women and men, girls and boys. They will be world beaters.”

A long-time advocate of public-private collaboration, Agarwal has consistently championed the idea of empowering youth and women to drive the country’s industrial and social progress.

His tweet struck a chord online, drawing significant engagement from followers and business leaders alike. Many users echoed Agarwal’s optimism, applauding his emphasis on youth-driven growth and inclusive development.

A user by the name of Ankur Dasgupta stated: “Yes, our youths are the world beaters, undoubtedly. Only if targeted skilled education is provided to the youth, India becomes the ‘LAND OF INNOVATION’... Because we all know how India developed its economy in the past few years. Young blood = Faster Achievement!”

Another user, Anooshka Soham Bathwal, said: “India's youthful demographic is indeed our greatest strength. With half our population below 28.7 years, we have an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future. This energy, when channelled through education and skill development, can drive innovation and growth globally. The key lies in empowering every young mind with the tools to thrive, because when our youth wins, India wins. Their potential is limitless, and with the right investments, they'll not just participate in the global economy but lead it. This isn't just an advantage—it’s our responsibility to nurture this dividend.”

Agarwal’s comment comes at a time when India is actively working to turn its demographic edge into economic momentum through initiatives in education, skill development, and digital access. With more than 65% of Indians under 35, experts say targeted investment in this segment could determine the country’s long-term global standing.