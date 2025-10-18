Invest Smart This Diwali: 5 Festive Buys That Could Light Up Your Portfolio This Samvat 2082

With the festive season around the corner, SS WealthStreet has announced its Diwali Picks 2025, spotlighting five stocks across diverse sectors that show robust technical strength and promising fundamentals. The list, curated by Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet and SEBI-registered Research Analyst includes Cochin Shipyard, Technocraft Industries, HG Infra Engineering, Jubilant Ingrevia, and NTPC Green Energy.



Each of these companies represents key themes driving India’s economy — from infrastructure expansion and manufacturing excellence to renewable energy and chemical innovation.



Top Diwali Stocks

Cochin Shipyard:

Recommendation: Buy | Range: ₹1,750–1,770 | Target: ₹2,450 | Stop Loss: ₹1,500



Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), India’s largest and most modern shipbuilding and repair facility under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, stands out for its strong order book comprising aircraft carriers, warships, and submarine support vessels.



The stock has witnessed robust support near ₹1,590–1,600 levels and a breakout above ₹2,000 could lead to a sharp rally towards ₹2,400–₹2,550. With the successful delivery of India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant, CSL is cementing its position as a key defence PSU.



Risks: Execution delays, cost overruns, and raw material price volatility could weigh on margins, given the long project cycles in shipbuilding.



Technocraft Industries

Recommendation: Buy | Range: ₹2,250–2,300 | Target: ₹3,150–₹3,500 | Stop Loss: ₹1,800

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. is a multi-product global conglomerate with businesses spanning drum closures, scaffolding systems, textiles, and engineering services. The company’s stock trades near its 20-day EMA and is well above the 50- and 100-day EMAs, indicating long-term bullish strength.



A breakout above ₹2,150 forms a strong technical base for an uptrend. “Sustained trading above ₹1,920 can propel the stock towards ₹3,150 initially and ₹3,500 next,” said the SS WealthStreet analysis.



Risks: Exposure to trade wars, forex fluctuations, and raw material price swings in steel and cotton could impact profitability.



HG Infra Engineering

Recommendation: Buy | Range: ₹920–930 | Target: ₹1,250 | Stop Loss: ₹770



HG Infra Engineering Ltd., a Jaipur-based infrastructure firm, has established itself in road and highway EPC projects, alongside ventures into railways, metro systems, and renewable energy. The stock is finding strong support at the ₹916 level and the 50 EMA near ₹923, signaling room for upside.

With the government’s continued focus on capital expenditure and highways, HG Infra is positioned to benefit.



Risks: High debt levels, working capital pressures, and cash flow mismatches from hybrid annuity projects could pose short-term challenges.



Jubilant Ingrevia

Recommendation: Buy | Range: ₹675–680 | Target: ₹810–₹900 | Stop Loss: ₹587

Part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Jubilant Ingrevia is an integrated player in specialty chemicals, nutrition, and life sciences. Its leadership in products like Pyridine, Picolines, and Vitamin B3 gives it a strong foothold in the global market.



The stock trades above its 50- and 20-day EMAs, reflecting positive momentum. RSI at 55.6 indicates room for further gains. Analysts expect a rally towards ₹900 if the stock sustains above ₹820.

Risks: Fluctuating commodity prices and cyclical demand in pharma and agrochemicals could affect earnings consistency.