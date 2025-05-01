IOC Declares Rs 3 Final Dividend for FY25 Following Strong Q4 Earnings

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest oil refining and marketing company, has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25. The dividend proposal, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, translates to a 30% payout on shares with a face value of Rs 10.

The company stated that the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days of declaration, with the record date to be announced shortly.

IOC Q4 FY25 results

The announcement came on the back of a robust set of numbers for the March quarter. The state-owned oil major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,123.64 crore for Q4 FY25, a sharp 58% jump compared to Rs 5,148.87 crore in the same period last year. The surge in earnings was driven by better refining margins and effective cost management, despite a modest 1% dip in revenues, which stood at Rs 2,21,360 crore.

For the full fiscal year, however, IOC posted a net profit of Rs 13,507.84 crore — a steep drop from the Rs 41,729.69 crore earned in FY24. The year-on-year decline reflects the impact of global crude oil price volatility and exchange rate fluctuations, which weighed on profitability in earlier quarters.

Despite these headwinds, the company maintained a solid operational footing. Total expenses during Q4 declined 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,12,834 crore, helping to preserve margins and boost the bottom line.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by the twin announcement of strong earnings and the dividend payout. Shares of IOC closed 1.3% higher at Rs 138.20 on the BSE following the news.

Business Outlook