IPO Boom: 14 New Public Issues to Launch Next Week, 12 Listings Await - Market Surge Alert

In the upcoming week, beginning from July 28, is set to witness 14 public issues, including five from mainboard category, alongside 12 companies scheduled for market debut.

In total, 14 companies are aimed for fund raising above Rs 7,300 crore, including Rs 7,008 crore by the mainboard IPOs.

The initial public offering of MSME lender Laxmi India Finance and video security & surveillance products maker Aditya Infotech will be first, from the mainboard segment , to open for subscription in the upcoming week on July 29.

The non-banking finance entity Laxmi India Finance has fixed a price band has set a price band with an upper circuit limit of Rs 150-158 apiece for its Rs 254 crore share IPO.

Meanwhile, Aditya Infotech, which runs its business under the label CP Plus, intends to raise Rs 1,300 crore via IPO at the upper end of the price band of Rs 640-675 per share.

This follows the National Securities Depository - NSDL IPO, and the Rs 792-crore public issue of Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, opening on July 30 with a price band of Rs 760-800 apiec, and Rs 140-150 apiece, respectively.

IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange, and UTI-promoted market infrastructure institution NSDL target to mobilise Rs 4,011.60 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale.

Ahmedabad-based pre-engineered buildings and self-supported roofing solutions provider M&B Engineering will also launch its Rs 650-crore IPO for public subscription on July 30, with a price band of Rs 366-385 per share.

In the SME segment, investors will see 9 public issues with Rajkot-based smartphones retailer Umiya Mobile, and warehousing & logistics company Repono being the first amongst them to hit Dalal Street next week on July 28. The former plans to raise Rs 24.88 crore via a fixed price issue, and the latter one Rs 26.68 crore via a book-building issue.

This follows the Rs 69.81-crore IPO of Punjab-based Kaytex Fabrics, the fabrics supplier, opening on July 29.

On July 30, three maiden public issues -- Takyon Networks' Rs 20.5-crore worth IPO, Mehul Colours' Rs 21.66-crore, and B D Industries Pune's Rs 45.36-crore -- will be available for public subscription.

Masterbatches and polymer solutions provider Renol Polychem, and OOH advertising firm Cash Ur Drive Marketing will be the next to launch IPOs, scheduled for opening on July 31. The former is raising Rs 25.77 crore, and the latter Rs 60.79 crore.

The last public issue in the SME segment next week will be from Flysbs Aviation, opening on August 1.

All the above-mentioned 14 IPOs will have a three-day subscription period.