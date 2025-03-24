IPO-Bound Della Group To Establish 1000 Luxury Residences Across Key Cities

New Delhi: Jimmy Mistry, the entrepreneur behind the Mumbai-based real estate firm Della Group, is planning to expand his business footprint with the establishment of 1,000 luxury residences across key cities in India.

The company is also planning a pre-IPO launch by 2025-26 and is set for a major transformation.

“We aim to integrate hospitality, adventure, and design into immersive destinations that redefine luxury living and we are expanding to six key locations combining branded residences, townships, and adventure parks,” Mistry said.

Meanwhile, the IPO-bound company is targeting to raise Rs 200 crore, with expectations for further capital investment after the IPO. The proceeds of the issue will be directed toward growth, specifically in hospitality and the group's real estate expansion.

“We are comfortable with our financials, and the focus is on growth rather than debt management,” Mistry said in a company statement.

As part of this growth strategy, the group plans to add luxury townships in popular second-home destinations such as Pawna Lake, Igatpuri, Alibaug, Pune, Panshet, and Goa .