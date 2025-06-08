IPO Next Week: Sacheerome to Oswal Pumps - What Investors Need to Know

India’s primary market is set to see heightened activity in the week starting June 9, with four companies launching their initial public offerings (IPOs), collectively aiming to raise over Rs 300 crore. These IPOs will span the NSE, BSE, and SME platforms, offering a mix of opportunities across the manufacturing, engineering, and chemicals sectors. The robust pipeline is likely to sustain the buoyant IPO momentum witnessed over the past few weeks, even amid broader market volatility.



Let’s break down each of the four IPOs opening next week:



Sacheerome IPO

Sacheerome, a leading aroma and fragrance manufacturer, is launching a book-built IPO worth ₹61.62 crore, entirely comprising a fresh issue of 60.41 lakh shares.

Subscription Window: June 9 to June 11

Price Band: Rs 96– Rs 102 per share

As per the market tracker website, the expected allotment date - June 12 and the tentative listing is June 16 on NSE SME

Jainik Power and Cables IPO

Jainik Power and Cables is set to launch its IPO with a bookbuilding target of Rs 51.30 crores through a fresh issue of 46.63 lakh shares. Subscription opens on June 10, 2025, and closes on June 12, 2025, with allotment expected by June 13, 2025, as per market trackers.

The IPO price band is Rs 100 to Rs 110 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares requiring an investment of Rs 1,20,000 for retail investors, recommended to bid at the cutoff price to avoid oversubscription up to Rs 1,32,000.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd as the registrar, and Rikhav Securities Limited as the market maker for the NSE SME listing scheduled for June 17, 2025.



Monolithisch India IPO

Monolithisch India, engaged in engineering and infrastructure solutions, plans to raise Rs 82.02 crore via an all-fresh issue of 57.36 lakh shares.

Subscription Window: June 12 to June 16

Price Band: Rs 135– Rs 143 per share

Retail Investment: Rs 1,35,000

The allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and the company is likely to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 16, 2025, as per market tracker websites.



Oswal Pumps IPO

Oswal Pumps is launching its IPO through the bookbuilding route, comprising a fresh issue worth Rs 890 crore and an offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares.

The IPO opens for subscription on June 13, 2025, and closes on June 17, 2025, with allotment likely to be finalized on June 18, 2025. The company is expected to list on both BSE and NSE on June 20, 2025, as per the market tracker website.

While the price band is yet to be announced, IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.