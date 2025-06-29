IPO Tsunami Ahead: 19 Listings, 7 New Offers to Flood Dalal Street Next Week

After last week’s adrenaline-pumping activity, Dalal Street is heading into another high-voltage trading phase. The coming week will see an extraordinary wave of IPO action, with 19 companies set to list and seven fresh IPOs opening for subscription. From mega NBFCs like HDB Financial Services to emerging SME players in EVs, jewellery, food, and infrastructure, next week promises to be one of the busiest in the 2025 IPO calendar.



Mainboard IPO Listings: Big Names, Big Buzz

Six mainboard companies will make their stock market debut this week. The action kicks off on Tuesday, July 1, with Kalpataru Projects International, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, and Globe Civil Projects listing on the bourses. These listings come amid growing investor enthusiasm for infrastructure and industrial plays, following strong grey market signals.



On Wednesday, July 2, all eyes will be on the high-profile HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank. Its listing is widely anticipated to draw strong interest, given the parentage and its NBFC business footprint. Another IPO debuting the same day is Sambhv Steel Tubes, which has seen decent traction in pre-listing trades.



Indogulf Cropsciences, a niche agri-player, is tentatively scheduled to list on Thursday, July 3, rounding off the mainboard listings for the week.



SME Listings: 13 Companies Ready to Make Their Mark

The SME segment is brimming with action, as 13 companies line up for their market debut. On Tuesday, July 1, four companies—AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators, and Abram Foods—will list.



Rwad More - Cipla Gets ‘Reduce’ Tag from Emkay, Share Price Target Lowered

On Wednesday, July 2, Supertech EV, Suntech Infra Solutions, and Rama Telecom are set to list, riding on themes of electric mobility and telecom services.



The action continues on Thursday, July 3, with four more SME listings: PRO FX Tech, Ace Alpha Tech, Valencia India, and Moving Media Entertainment. Finally, on Friday, July 4, the IPO parade concludes with Adcountry Media India and Neetu Yoshi making their debut.



Mainboard IPOs Opening for Subscription: Crizac and Travel Food Services

Two mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription this week:



Crizac Limited

Crizac is launching a Rs 860 crore IPO, entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 3.51 crore shares. The price band is set at Rs 233–245 per share. The IPO opens on Tuesday, July 2, and will close on Thursday, July 4, with a tentative listing scheduled for July 9.

Backed by Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Securities.