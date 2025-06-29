IPO Tsunami Ahead: 19 Listings, 7 New Offers to Flood Dalal Street Next Week

Updated 29 June 2025 at 10:13 IST
After last week’s adrenaline-pumping activity, Dalal Street is heading into another high-voltage trading phase. The coming week will see an extraordinary wave of IPO action, with 19 companies set to list and seven fresh IPOs opening for subscription. From mega NBFCs like HDB Financial Services to emerging SME players in EVs, jewellery, food, and infrastructure, next week promises to be one of the busiest in the 2025 IPO calendar.
Mainboard IPO Listings: Big Names, Big Buzz
Six mainboard companies will make their stock market debut this week. The action kicks off on Tuesday, July 1, with Kalpataru Projects International, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, and Globe Civil Projects listing on the bourses. These listings come amid growing investor enthusiasm for infrastructure and industrial plays, following strong grey market signals.
On Wednesday, July 2, all eyes will be on the high-profile HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank. Its listing is widely anticipated to draw strong interest, given the parentage and its NBFC business footprint. Another IPO debuting the same day is Sambhv Steel Tubes, which has seen decent traction in pre-listing trades.
Indogulf Cropsciences, a niche agri-player, is tentatively scheduled to list on Thursday, July 3, rounding off the mainboard listings for the week.
SME Listings: 13 Companies Ready to Make Their Mark
The SME segment is brimming with action, as 13 companies line up for their market debut. On Tuesday, July 1, four companies—AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators, and Abram Foods—will list.
On Wednesday, July 2, Supertech EV, Suntech Infra Solutions, and Rama Telecom are set to list, riding on themes of electric mobility and telecom services.
The action continues on Thursday, July 3, with four more SME listings: PRO FX Tech, Ace Alpha Tech, Valencia India, and Moving Media Entertainment. Finally, on Friday, July 4, the IPO parade concludes with Adcountry Media India and Neetu Yoshi making their debut.
Mainboard IPOs Opening for Subscription: Crizac and Travel Food Services
Two mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription this week:
Crizac Limited
Crizac is launching a Rs 860 crore IPO, entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 3.51 crore shares. The price band is set at Rs 233–245 per share. The IPO opens on Tuesday, July 2, and will close on Thursday, July 4, with a tentative listing scheduled for July 9.
Backed by Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Securities.
Travel Food Services
Known for its airport F&B presence, Travel Food Services is also hitting the IPO market with a pure OFS. The IPO opens on Wednesday, July 3, and closes on Monday, July 7. Though the price band is yet to be disclosed, heavyweight bankers like Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC, and ICICI Securities are leading the issue.
Tentative listing date: July 10.
Five SME IPOs to Open for Subscription
1. Vandan Foods
A food processing company, Vandan is launching a Rs 30.36 crore fixed-price issue at Rs 115 per share. The IPO opens on June 30 and closes on July 2, with listing expected on July 7 on BSE SME.
2. Marc Loire
Footwear brand Marc Loire is issuing fresh shares worth Rs 21 crore at Rs 100 each. The issue is open from June 30 to July 2, and listing is expected on July 7. Finshore Management is managing the issue, with Black Fox Financial as the market maker.
3. Cedaar Textile
Textile player Cedaar Textile will raise Rs 60.90 crore via a book-building route. The price band is Rs 130–140, and the IPO opens on June 30 and closes on July 2. Listing is slated for July 7 on NSE SME.
4. Pushpa Jewellers
This IPO is a blend of fresh issue and OFS, aggregating to Rs 98.65 crore. The price band is Rs 143–147, and the IPO will run from June 30 to July 2, with listing on July 7.
5. Silky Overseas
Silky Overseas will raise Rs 30.68 crore through a book-built issue, priced between Rs 153–161. The subscription window is open June 30 to July 2, and listing is expected on July 7 on NSE SME.
What’s Driving This IPO Deluge?
Market experts suggest that strong secondary market performance, improving investor sentiment, and anticipation of rate cuts later this year are fuelling IPO interest.
Buckle Up for a Blockbuster Week
With 19 listings and seven new offers, next week could mark a record-setting moment for Indian equity markets in 2025. Investors—retail and institutional alike—should keep an eye on subscription trends, listing premiums, and market sentiment as the IPO wave rolls in.
