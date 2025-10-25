IPOs Next Week: 3 Listings Set To Debut On D-Street - Check Price Bands, Dates & Key Details

As the Indian stock market continues to buzz, next week brings a fresh set of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), from a food company to players in textiles and logistics.

Here’s a clear and concise look at the mainboard and SME IPOs scheduled for subscription, offering insights into their business models and key details.

Mainboard IPO

Orkla India Ltd. IPO

Orkla India Ltd. IPO, an eminent name in the Indian food industry, is set to launch its IPO, aiming to raise Rs 1,667.54 crore through an offer for sale of 2.28 crore shares.

The subscription window will be open from October 29 to October 31, 2025, with a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, providing broad market access.

Established in 1996, Orkla India has built a strong presence in the food sector, offering a wide range of products that span breakfast, meals, snacks, beverages and desserts.

The company is rooted in South India, with a significant market share in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Orkla India owns well-known heritage brands, including MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments and Rasoi Magic, which resonate with consumers for their quality and authenticity.

SME IPOs:

On the SME front, two companies are gearing up to enter the market.

Game Changers Texfab Ltd. IPO

Game Changers Texfab Ltd. is launching an IPO to raise Rs 54.84 crore through a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares. The subscription period runs from October 28 to October 30, 2025, with a price band of Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share. The IPO will list on the BSE SME platform.

Incorporated in 2015, Game Changers Texfab specialises in sourcing and supplying premium fabrics for women’s wear and technical textiles.



Operating with an asset-light model, the company manages 10 sourcing offices and six outsourced manufacturing units. Brands under this - TradeUNO and Fall in Love, cater to both offline and online markets, offering fabrics, ready-made garments and customised apparel.

Jayesh Logistics Ltd. IPO

Jayesh Logistics Ltd. is set to raise Rs 28.63 crore through a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares, with subscriptions open from October 27 to October 29, 2025. The price band is set at Rs 116 to Rs 122 per share and the IPO will list on the NSE SME platform.

Founded in 2011, Jayesh Logistics focuses on comprehensive logistics solutions, with a particular emphasis on cross-border cargo movement along the Indo-Nepal Corridor and Nepal’s hinterland.

The company leverages advanced technologies, including GPS tracking integrated with SAP, to ensure real-time shipment visibility and efficient fleet management.