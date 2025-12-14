IPOs Next Week: 4 Issues To Debut On D-Street, KSH International Leads The Lineup - Key Dates & Issue Price Details

As the Indian stock market gears up for another active week in mid-December 2025, with several issues set to open for subscription. Investors have options across logistics, manufacturing, infrastructure consultancy and asset management sectors.

While the mainboard segment features a sizable offering from a leading wire manufacturer, the SME platform continues to attract interest with smaller, growth-oriented companies.

Mainboard IPO: KSH International

KSH International emerges as the prominent mainboard issue, featuring a book-built offering of Rs 710 crores. This comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 420 crores and an offer for sale of Rs 290 crores, with the price band fixed at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share.

The subscription period runs from December 16 to December 18, 2025, with allotment likely finalised on December 19 and listing anticipated on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Established in 1979, KSH International holds the position of India's third-largest manufacturer and leading exporter of magnet winding wires. The company produces essential products like enamelled copper and aluminium wires, supplying original equipment manufacturers in power, renewables, railways, automotive and industrial fields under its well-known 'KSH' brand.

SME IPOs Opening Next Week

Neptune Logitek

Neptune Logitek presents a fixed-price issue totaling Rs 46.62 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue. Shares are priced at Rs 126 each, with bidding open from December 15 to December 17, 2025, allotment expected on December 18 and listing on BSE SME.

Advertisement

Neptune Logitek functions as a comprehensive logistics service provider in India, handling freight forwarding, custom clearance, air freight, door-to-door multimodal coastal forwarding, road and rail transport. Supported by a fleet of nearly 200 vehicles, multiple branch offices and its own fuel storage facility, the company ensures smooth and reliable operations across the country.

Global Ocean Logistics

Global Ocean Logistics follows with a book-built issue of Rs 30.41 crores, fully through a fresh issue and a price band of Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share. The offer opens on December 17 and closes on December 19, 2025, with allotment projected for December 22 and listing on BSE SME.

Incorporated in 2021, Global Ocean Logistics delivers multi-modal freight forwarding, excelling in ocean freight for oversized cargo, alongside road and rail transport, air freight, container freight stations and custom clearance. It operates via key ports including Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Chennai, providing coverage in over 23 states through marketing offices and connections to more than 260 global ports.

MARC Technocrats

MARC Technocrats, brings a book-built issue valued at Rs 42.59 crores, combining a fresh issue of Rs 34.13 crores and an offer for sale of Rs 8.46 crores. The price band stands at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share, with subscription from December 17 to December 19, 2025, allotment on December 22 and listing on NSE SME.

Founded in 2007, MARC Technocrats specialises in infrastructure consultancy, covering supervision, quality control, detailed project reports, techno-financial audits and pre-bid advisory. Working mainly on a business-to-government basis, it partners with major bodies such as NHAI, MoRTH and railways, addressing projects in roads, highways, buildings and water resources.

IPOs Closing Next Week

Several SME issues from earlier this week are scheduled to close soon, offering last-minute opportunities:

Ashwini Container Movers (closes December 16).

Exim Routes (closes December 16).

Stanbik Agro (closes December 16).

HRS Aluglaze (closes December 15).

Pajson Agro India (closes December 15).

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. (closes December 16).