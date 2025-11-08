IPOs Next Week: 6 Issues To Debut On D-Street - Dates, Price Bands & Full Details

Next week brings a lineup of initial public offerings on India's stock exchanges, with four mainboard issues and two SME listings set to open for subscription. These span sectors from edtech, renewable energy, automotive emissions control to specialised manufacturing, giving investors fresh options amid a busy market calendar.

Mainboard IPOs: Big Names Hitting the Market

The mainboard segment features several sizable offerings.

1. PhysicsWallah Ltd. IPO

PhysicsWallah, the edtech platform led by Alakh Pandey, has a Rs 3,480 crore issue combining a fresh component of Rs 3,100 crore via 28.44 crore shares and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore through 3.49 crore shares.

Subscription runs from November 11 to 13, with a price range of Rs 103 to Rs 109 per share and listing on BSE and NSE.

It provides preparation courses for exams like JEE and NEET, plus upskilling in areas such as data science and operates through apps, websites, social channels and hybrid offline centers, ranking among India's top five edtech firms by revenue with 13.7 million YouTube subscribers as of mid-July 2025.

2. Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. IPO

Tenneco Clean Air, a 2018-incorporated subsidiary of global player Tenneco Inc., is launching a pure offer for sale worth Rs 3,600 crore through 9.07 crore shares, opening November 12 and closing November 14 for BSE and NSE listing.

Priced between Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share, it specialises in emission control systems for vehicles, such as catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters, to meet standards like Bharat Stage VI.

3. Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. IPO

Fujiyama Power Systems, a company started in 2017 that focuses on rooftop solar solutions, is coming out with a book-built issue including a fresh raise of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares.

It will accept bids from November 13 to 17, with listing planned on both BSE and NSE; the price band remains to be finalised.

The firm produces a broad range of items, from on-grid and hybrid inverters to solar panels, batteries and charge controllers, covering more than 522 product variants to serve varied customer needs.

4. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic, an integrated solar PV manufacturer incorporated in 2007, is raising Rs 2,900 crore via a fresh issue of Rs 2,143.86 crore (9.88 crore shares) and an offer for sale of Rs 756.14 crore (3.48 crore shares). Bids open November 11 and close November 13, priced at Rs 206 to Rs 217 per share for BSE and NSE listing.

With 7.80 GW in module capacity and 2.94 GW in cells as of May 31, 2025, it makes bifacial and mono-facial TOPCon products alongside Mono PERC modules, operating four units on 22.44 acres in Karnataka, including one of the country's largest TOPCon cell facilities.

SME IPOs

On the SME front, two issues are slated for BSE SME.

5. Mahamaya Lifesciences Ltd. IPO

Mahamaya Lifesciences, founded in 2002 and involved in crop protection products and bioproducts, has a Rs 70.44 crore book-built issue with a fresh component of Rs 64.28 crore (0.56 crore shares) and an offer for sale of Rs 6.16 crore (0.05 crore shares). It opens November 11 and closes November 13, with shares priced from Rs 108 to Rs 114.

The company formulates pesticides, supplies bulk items to domestic firms and multinationals and handles imports, registrations with the Central Insecticides Board and exports to markets including the Dominican Republic, Egypt and Turkey.

6. Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. IPO

Workmates Core2Cloud, a Kolkata-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner established in 2018, is offering Rs 69.84 crore through a fresh raise of Rs 59.34 crore (0.29 crore shares) and an offer for sale of Rs 10.50 crore (0.05 crore shares).

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO's subscription runs from November 11 to 13, priced at Rs 200 to Rs 204 per share for the BSE SME listing. It has completed over 350 projects for more than 200 clients in sectors like finance, healthcare and e-commerce.