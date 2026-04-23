Iran Continues Crude Exports Despite US Blockade: Vortexa

Iranian Crude Oil Exports: Nearly, 10.7 million barrels of Iranian crude exports crossed through the Strait of Hormuz and exited the area blockaded by the US Navy between April 13 and 21, data analytics firm Vortexa said.

The shipments transited on six crude carriers that had their AIS data switched off.

A US blockade of Iranian ports came into effect on April 13. According to the real time data analytics company the blockade "is not necessarily implemented close to Iranian ports nor within the Strait of Hormuz, but flexibly around an area about 300 miles to the West between the Pakistani/Iranian border and the most western 'corner' of Oman."

Also Read: Iran Receives First Revenue From Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Blockade

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Vortexa recorded 35 total transits through the U.S. blockade from April 13 to 22, involving Iran-linked or sanctioned vessels for inbound and outbound journeys.

Since the blockade took effect, Iran-linked traffic through the Strait has fallen, averaging 1 to 2 tankers per day between April 13 and 21, down from around 2 to 3 per day over the previous 30 days.

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The US military intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters, shipping and security sources said on Wednesday.