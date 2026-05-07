Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi Likely to Visit New Delhi for BRICS Ministerial Meeting: Sources
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, is expected to visit New Delhi this month to attend the BRICS ministerial meeting. Amid ongoing regional tensions and a recent diplomatic logjam within the bloc, the visit is seen as a key move to strengthen ties with India under its current BRICS chairmanship.
- Republic Business
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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, is likely to visit New Delhi this month to participate in the BRICS ministerial deliberations, according to sources cited by ANI. This visit comes as India, currently holding the BRICS chairmanship, prepares to host the Foreign Ministers' meeting on May 14-15, serving as a critical precursor to the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled for September.
The anticipated visit follows a high-level phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. While global attention remains fixed on the volatile situation in West Asia, Tehran is looking to BRICS as a vital platform for diplomatic engagement. New Delhi’s role as a mediator remains pivotal, especially after a recent meeting of BRICS envoys failed to reach a joint consensus on the regional conflict.