Iran's Fresh Targets Include Amazon, Google, & Microsoft Offices In US

In the midst of the growing tensions in the Middle East, Iran plans to attack offices of US tech giants such as Google and Microsoft., according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iran has released a list of infrastructure linked to US tech companies, which are being utilised for Israel's military activities, which further described these sites as "new potential targets of Iran".

The list includes infrastructure related to cloud services, which are operated by companies like Google, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle Corporation.

It has been reported that some offices and tech centers of these companies are present in many cities of Israel as well as in Gulf countries. The report alleges that their technology was used for military purposes, so they could be targeted.

The report said that as the scope of regional warfare is increasing, it may no longer be limited to military bases but may move towards infrastructure warfare.

Warning To Economic Locations

Iran also noted that it can also target economic centres and banks linked to the US and Israel in the region, as per Tasnim News Agency,

A spokesman for the Khamad al-Anbiya headquarters said the warning came after Iran alleged that one of its banks had been attacked.

The spokesman said Iran now has "open authority" to target economic centers and banks linked to the US and Israel. He also advised people to stay away from these places.

The spokesperson said that the general public should stay at least one kilometer away from such banks and financial institutions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran reached its 12th day on Wednesday.