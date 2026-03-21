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Updated 21 March 2026 at 17:54 IST

Iranian Gas To Iraq Resumes After South Pars Attack

Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.

Thomson Reuters
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Iranian Gas Supply To Iraq
Iranian Gas Supply To Iraq | Image: X

Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.

Also Read: Iran War's Energy Impact Forces World To Pay Up, Cut Consumption

Flows had been halted after Israel attacked Iran's main gas field, South Pars, on Wednesday. 

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Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 21 March 2026 at 17:54 IST