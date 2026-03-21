Updated 21 March 2026 at 17:54 IST
Iranian Gas To Iraq Resumes After South Pars Attack
Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Iranian Gas Supply To Iraq | Image: X
Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.
Flows had been halted after Israel attacked Iran's main gas field, South Pars, on Wednesday.
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Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 17:54 IST