Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Gambit Triggers $150 Oil Warning; Global Economy Braces for Historic Energy Shock

The global economy is facing its worst energy shock since 1973 | Image: Unsplash, Republic

The global energy landscape is standing on a precipice. Following a wave of Iranian strikes targeting critical infrastructure across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including a drone attack on the massive Ras Tanura refinery, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the specter of $150-per-barrel oil has shifted from a "black swan" theory to an actual probability, and the world watches with bated breath.

The ‘Hormuz Blockade’

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most sensitive chokepoint. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), between 20-21 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products pass through this narrow channel every day.

"The Strait of Hormuz accounts for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil consumption. Traders will forecast inelastic demand and supply for crude oil and increase prices as the risk of supply being hindered increases. Uncertainty surrounding the closure will consistently increase the price,” said Anup Garg, Founder & Director, World of Circular Economy (WOCE)

For Asian giants like India, China, and Japan, when markets opened on Monday, Brent surged as much as 13% to $82.37, while US WTI soared over 8%.

Advertisement

Analysts Sound the Alarm

Goldman Sachs:

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, led by Daan Struyven, warned that while global inventories stand at 7.8 billion barrels, the safety margin has evaporated.

Advertisement

A disruption in the Strait could place $120 to $150 per barrel on the table.

A one-month disruption could send European and Asian LNG prices up by 130%, hitting $25/mmBtu.

The bank noted that the reduction in commercial stocks among advanced economies has significantly diminished the market's "cushion," leaving it hypersensitive to supply shocks.

JPMorgan:

While they previously expected Brent to average $60 in 2026, regime-change events in major oil producers typically lead to a 76% price increase from onset to peak.

Analysts led by Natasha Kaneva warn that if the waterway stays shut for 25 days, major producers may be forced to halt production entirely as storage reaches capacity.

Brent was already trading $10/bbl above fair value in mid-February on pure anticipation of this conflict.

Citigroup:

Citigroup has raised its short-term Brent forecast by $15 to $85/bbl.

Max Layton, Global Head of Commodities Research, states that if regional infrastructure is systematically targeted, prices will surge to $120 a barrel.

The ‘Fiscal Tsunami’

The impact of $150 oil transcends Wall Street. It is a direct threat to the social and economic stability of energy-importing nations.

Anup Garg (WOCE) explains that the current instability creates a massive incentive for a global policy shift. “Long-term instability will increase energy prices and lead to the release of strategic oil reserves in many countries. This is a significant factor in incentivizing oil-producing countries to release strategic oil reserves. This is because crude oil-importing countries, such as Saudi Arabia and UAE, export the majority of their crude oil to countries that depend on the Strait of Hormuz."

However, Savio Rodrigues, Founder of Goa Chronicle, notes that for countries like India, the pain is immediate, “Energy is embedded in everything. When the cost leaps to $150, that cost does not stay confined to oil markets. It cascades. For a democracy as vast and volatile as India, which imports 85% of its crude, this will be felt in every kitchen, on every highway, and in every state budget.”