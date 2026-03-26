IREDA Dividend Alert: Why Investors Should Watch This Navratna Stock On Friday

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited's (IREDA's), a non banking financial entity, share price will be in focus in Friday's trading session after the Navratna company announced an interim dividend for FY26.

The Delhi-headquartered company on Wednesday gave its nod to an interim dividend of Rs 0.6 per equity share at the face value of Rs 1, respectively, marking the first dividend announced by IREDA in the current fiscal year.

"The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., March 25, 2026, inter-alia, considered and declared Interim Dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share, i.e., @ 6% (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the FY 2025-26," as per the official company release.

Advertisement

The company has also decided upon the dividend record date to determine eligible shareholders, with the IREDA board setting Thursday, April 2, for the purpose.

"The record date for the said interim dividend is fixed as Thursday, April 02, 2026, for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The said interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration of dividend."

Advertisement

Borrowing Plan Expanded

The PSU entity in a different regulatory filing informed the bourses that it has approved a rise in its borrowing limit for FY26, raising. the limit from Rs 30,800 crore to Rs 35,800 crore.

As part of this fresh borrowing plan, it will be funded via a mix of instruments such as subordinated Tier-II, taxable bonds, perpetual debt instruments, term loans from banks, credit lines from international agencies, and financial institutions.