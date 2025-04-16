IREDA Share Price Today: Stock Rises Over 7% - Here's Why

The shares of Indian Renewable Energy Department Agency (IREDA) increased as much as 7.48% to hit an intraday high of Rs 179.50 on the BSE, one day after the company announced its March quarter earnings after market hours on Tuesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IREDA share price rose nearly 7.50% to hit an intraday high of Rs 179.50.

The company's consolidated net profit had increased nearly 48.65% for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 501.55 crore. IREDA reported a net profit of Rs 337.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,905.06 crore as against Rs 1,391.26 crore in the previous year, rising 37% year-on-year (YoY).

IREDA's interest income grew over 40% to Rs 1,861.14 crore. The company's total expenses rose 41% to Rs 1,284.75 crore.

Cost accountants RM Bansal and company as its cost auditor for the current financial year (Y26) have also been appointed by the PSU and this appointment will be effective from Tuesday.

In April IREDA had reported a 27% YoY rise in loan sanctions to Rs 47,453 crore in FY25 as against Rs 37.354 crore in the previous year.

What Is IREDA?