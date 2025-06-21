Is Bank Open Today? Here's What The RBI Calendar Says

With weekends becoming increasingly packed with tasks, many customers are left wondering: Is bank open today? The question becomes more relevant when the date falls on a Saturday — a day that doesn't have a straightforward "yes" or "no" answer when it comes to bank operations in India.



Is Bank Open on Saturday, June 21?

Yes, banks will remain open across India today, Saturday, June 21, 2025. The date marks the third Saturday of the month, which means all public and private sector banks are operating as usual during their regular business hours.



As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On first, third, and fifth Saturdays (when applicable), banks function normally.



Are Banks Closed Today in Delhi?

No, banks are open in Delhi and across other states on June 21. There is no state-specific holiday affecting operations today.



Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025

Here’s a quick snapshot of bank closures expected through the rest of June:

June 22 (Sunday): All banks closed nationwide

June 27 (Friday): Holiday in Odisha and Manipur on account of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)

June 28 (Saturday): Second Saturday – banks closed across India

June 29 (Sunday): Weekly closure

June 30 (Monday): Banks closed in Mizoram due to Remna Ni



