Is Job Creation And Poverty Eradication In Store For West Bengal? Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Weighs in

Vedanta Group's Chairman and Founder Anil Agarwal noted that states in East, including West Bengal are the richest in natural resources and human resources.

The metal and mining magnate's remarks come after the recent assembly elections held in Assam, and West Bengal placed their faith in PM Modi's Viksit Bharat.

Taking to X, he noted, "The East - Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam - has collectively put its faith in PM Modi's aspirational agenda of a Viksit Bharat."

Further, he said that India's eastern states are the "richest in natural resources and human resources," while noting that they would now march "forward on GDP, per capita income, job creation and poverty eradication and catch up with the rest of India."

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"The women of this region are very talented and empowered. They will be the biggest contributors. Like the sun rises in the East, India's rise as a superpower will also happen from the East," the billionaire stated.

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Showering PM Narendra Modi with praise after BJP's West Bengal and Assam assembly election wins, he said, "India's most vulnerable people are getting their deserved share of benefits straight to their bank accounts via direct cash transfers.

"India's infrastructure is becoming world class. Just look at the expressways, roads and airports. They are better than in the developed countries. And, now, the deregulation agenda is unleashing the entrepreneurial energy of our youth," he said.