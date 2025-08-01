Is Longevity the Real Measure of Success? Veteran Banker Uday Kotak Has a Sharp Take

Uday Kotak Kotak believes that sustainable success hinges on a delicate balance: understanding what must evolve with the times, and what must remain untouched | Image: Republic

Longevity may often be celebrated as a sign of corporate success, but for Uday Kotak, endurance alone is not enough. In a candid and thought-provoking conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank offered a nuanced take on what truly defines lasting success.



Speaking during the "Legends" series, presented by Ravin Group and co-powered by Radico Khaitan and Reliance Digital, Kotak made it clear that he does not view longevity as an automatic hallmark of greatness.



“Longevity of a company is not success. I don’t take longevity for granted,” he said, challenging a widely held belief in the corporate world.

Backing his view with data, Kotak pointed to the S&P 500, the index of America’s top publicly listed firms. “If you take the S&P 500 and look at companies that were there 100 years ago versus today, I think the number is less than 10%,” he noted, underscoring the fact how few companies actually endure across generations.

Evolving with the times



Kotak believes that sustainable success hinges on a delicate balance: understanding what must evolve with the times, and what must remain untouched.



“Success is about knowing that some things must change and some things must never change,” he explained. “What must change is your ability to adapt to a digital world, a creative world, a design-led world, and now, an AI-driven world.”

Keep certain values intact



But amid all the transformation, Kotak emphasized the importance of preserving core values. “Things that must never change are culture and family values. I believe we must always follow God-made laws — and we know what they are: truth, trust, integrity. Those are the anchors that must remain.”



In essence, Kotak argued that the key to building institutions that last is not simply about surviving — but about evolving responsibly while holding firm to foundational principles.





This session was part of Republic Media Network's "Legends" series, an ongoing tribute series celebrating iconic Indians who have shaped the nation through excellence and inspiration. After powerful episodes honouring tennis icon Leander Paes and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, this edition featured Uday Kotak, a visionary leader who transformed Indian banking and inspired generations of entrepreneurs.



