Is Prada in Trouble Over ‘Kolhapuri’ Sandals? Bombay High Court Case Heats Up

The iconic Kolhapuri Chappal, which holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag under India’s Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, is in the midst of a legal tusssle. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against Italian luxury fashion brand Prada for allegedly misrepresenting and commercially exploiting this traditional Indian footwear design, as per a report by ANI,

The PIL, submitted by Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) advocate Ganesh S. Hingmire on July 2, 2025, claims that Prada’s recent Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Collection, unveiled in Milan on June 22, features "toe ring sandals" that are stylistically and culturally similar to Kolhapuri Chappals. These sandals, reportedly priced at over Rs 1 lakh per pair, have been showcased without any recognition of the product’s Indian origin or its GI status, claimed the report.

Hingmire’s petition argues that Prada’s actions amount to cultural misappropriation and unauthorized commercialisation of a GI-protected product. The PIL seeks legal action, including an injunction, damages, and compensation, citing the harm caused to traditional Kolhapuri artisans—particularly those in Maharashtra, where the craft has deep “cultural roots”.

Following public criticism and backlash on social media, Prada issued a statement admitting that its collection was "inspired by Indian artisans." However, the PIL notes that this statement was made privately and not addressed to the artisans, the GI Registry, the Indian government, or the general public.

The petition argues that Prada has yet to issue a formal apology or offer any compensation to the affected artisan communities, calling the brand’s statement a "superficial attempt to deflect criticism."

Meanwhile, the PIL also urged the Indian government to strengthen GI protections and prevent the misuse of traditional designs by international brands. It calls for specific directions to relevant government departments to enforce existing GI laws and establish robust policies to protect indigenous intellectual property.

“The Kolhapuri Chappal is not just footwear—it is a cultural emblem of Maharashtra,” the petition cited by ANI states. “This PIL is intended to secure justice for the artisans and safeguard India’s cultural and economic interests from such exploitation.”