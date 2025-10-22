BSE, NSE Holiday Today? Check If Stock Market Is Open for Trading

The Indian stock market, comprising the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), is closed today, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in observance of Diwali Balipratipada.

This closure follows the special Diwali Muhurat trading session held on Tuesday, October 21, marking the start of Samvat 2082. Regular trading will resume on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

What Is Diwali Balipratipada and Why Is It Celebrated?

Diwali Balipratipada, also known as Govardhan Puja or Padwa, is celebrated the day after Diwali. Rooted in Hindu mythology, this festival honors King Bali, a legendary figure known for his generosity and devotion.

According to tradition, Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, allowed King Bali to visit his people annually, symbolising renewal, prosperity and humility.

For investors and traders, this day holds special significance as it aligns with new financial beginnings. Many use this occasion to make symbolic investments, reflecting optimism for wealth and growth in the new Samvat year.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025: Key Dates to Know

The 2025 stock market holiday calendar lists 18 trading holidays, with four falling on weekdays. October saw three closures:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (with Muhurat trading)

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

Looking ahead, only two holidays remain in 2025:

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Wednesday)

December 25: Christmas (Thursday)

These closures apply to both BSE and NSE, halting regular trading activities on these days.

Market Outlook for Samvat 2082

The start of Samvat 2082 has sparked optimism among investors, driven by several positive developments. Experts highlight that recent policy measures, including a 100-basis-point cut in the repo rate and a 150-basis-point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by the Reserve Bank of India, have boosted liquidity.

Additionally, income tax relief worth Rs 1 lakh crore and GST reforms are expected to revive consumer demand, setting the stage for stronger corporate earnings.

Analysts predict a shift from low single-digit earnings growth in FY25 to a robust 8% in FY26 and 16% in FY27 for the Nifty. Current Nifty valuations, at around 20x FY26 earnings, are considered reasonable, though mid- and small-cap stocks trade at a premium, prompting experts to recommend selective stock picking.

A healthy monsoon and easing geopolitical tensions further bolster hopes for a consumption-led market recovery.

Why the Market Is Poised for Growth

According to experts, Samvat 2082 is off to a strong start, supported by fiscal and monetary tailwinds. The combination of controlled inflation, simplified GST rates and anticipated growth in private capital expenditure is expected to drive market momentum.

Final Thoughts