Is the Stock Market Closed This Monday for Buddha Purnima? Full List of May 2025 Market Holidays Inside

In recent session of Indian stock market indices, the market has visibly witnessed a surge in volatility. This rides on the increase in

geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. With investors remaining cautious, several are wondering whether the stock exchanges will remain open on May 12, when the country observes Buddha Purnima, a major public holiday.

May 2025: Stock Exchange Holidays

The only stock market holiday in May 2025 was Maharashtra Day that was observed on May 1. There is no other trading holidays scheduled for the rest of the month.

Upcoming BSE, NSE Holidays in 2025

Check out the upcoming stock market holidays for this year:

June & July 2025: No stock market holidays

August 2025:

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2025:

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 2025:

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2025:

December 25 – Christmas

The Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their downward trend for the second straight session on May 9, as tensions upswing with Pakistan weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped 265.80 points (1.10 per cent) to close at 24,008, while the Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10 per cent) to settle at 79,454.47. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, however, outperformed, losing only a mere 0.10 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

This market downswing has left investor sentiments divided with some seeking to buy and others choosing to hold until they've got a clear sense of on-ground Indo-Pak geopolitical tensions.



The total market cap of BSE-listed corporate houses dipped to Rs 416.8 lakh crore from Rs 418.50 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about Rs 2 lakh crore in a single session.