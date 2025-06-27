Is There A New Form For Pensioners To Be Submitted On July 28? PIB Fact Check Decodes

A recent news article on social media has been claiming that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an urgent notice to all pensioners, warning them that their benefits will be suspended if they do not submit this EPFO form by July 28, 2025.

What Does PIB Say?

According to the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check (PIB Fact Check), the viral message is fake and there is no such new EPFO form which has been issued by the EPFO.

As per the report, the pensioners must fill out and submit a newly introduced EPFO form by the given deadline to avoid suspension of their pension. This message has been floated to generate panic and make pensioners take wrong decisions.

Additionally, it has also sparked concern among many senior citizens and EPFO too.

PIB in a social media post on X said, "It is being claimed in a news article that Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issued an urgent notice to all pensioners, warning them that their pension benefits may be suspended if they fail to submit the required new EPFO form by 28 July 2025."

What Are The New EPS Rules?

Pensioners who are covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 will be able to access pension from any bank branch in India as of January 1, 2025.