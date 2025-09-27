Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Is Today A Bank Holiday in India? Check RBI Calendar, State-Wise List, Festival Closures, And Reasons For Bank Shutdowns

Updated 27 September 2025 at 10:59 IST

Is Today A Bank Holiday in India? Check RBI Calendar, State-Wise List, Festival Closures, And Reasons For Bank Shutdowns

Wondering if today is a bank holiday? Check the complete RBI-approved state-wise list, festival-wise closures, and reasons why banks might be closed today across India.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
RBI bank holiday list 2025 with today’s state-wise and festival-related bank closures in India
Bank Holiday I September 27 | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Bank holidays: Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

The banking institutions in India, including top public lender State Bank of India (SBI) remain shut on holidays mandated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The constant holidays every month include every second and fourth Saturday of every month, and Sundays in all months.

In this week, the banks remain shut on September 27 and September 28, as per RBI's mandate.  

September 2025 - Bank Holiday Schedule

September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Shillong for observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day celebrated in honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Also Read: GST Rates Reduced, But Why Are Petrol and Diesel Still High-Priced?

September 30 (Tuesday) — Cities like Kolkata, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28. Notably, all Sundays in a month are off for bank workers.

Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13 (second Saturday), and September 27 (fourth Saturday).

Steps To Take If Banks Are Closed During Emergency Cases

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. 

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source