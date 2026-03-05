Israel's Weekly War Bill In Iran Conflict To Hit $3 Billion

Ahead of Israel-US conflict with Iran entering its seventh day, the war bill for Israel is estimated to cost nearly $3 billion per week, as per the Israeli Finance Ministry.

"In a letter sent to the Home Front Command chief, Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, Finance Ministry Director General Ilan Rom asked to ease restrictions to allow for a gradual, partial reopening of businesses and workplaces as early as Thursday," according to the Times of Israel report.

"There is no dispute about the need to preserve a defence policy adapted to the security situation, but at the same time, shutting down the economy on a broad scale carries heavy economic costs," he noted, citing a PTI report.

"We need a solution that addresses both the security needs of the Home Front and the needs of the economy, after two and a half years in which the economy has been paying a heavy economic price in light of the increase in security needs and the repercussions of the war," Rom said.

Further, he noted that policy will enable the expansion of economic activity while maintaining Home Front security, in a manner that meets both economic and security needs

On other hand, the United States as per reports by Anadolu news agency incurred $779.174 million as expense during the first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury. This translates into single-day expenditure represents nearly 0.1 per cent of the 2026 US defence budget.

Additionally, naval deployments, military weapons, and aircraft operations contribute a daily financial burden. The Center for New American Security estimates that operating a single carrier strike group costs nearly $6.5 million per day.

Meanwhile, Director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) Kent Smetters reportedly stated that direct budgetary financial impact to taxpayers could range between $40 billion and $95 billion.

“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” he added, citing a Fortune report.