IT-Dep Alert: Fake Income Tax Refund Emails Targets Taxpayers - Key Safeguard Tips

Updated 10 August 2025 at 14:22 IST
The Income Tax Department has warned taxpayers about a rising wave of phishing scams amid an increase in ITR filings by citizens.
India's tax collecting department has issued a warning for taxpayers about increasing cases of phising scams during ITR filing season.
The scammers are attempting to impersonate the I-T Department and giving assurances of fake refunds, as per the Income Tax Department.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the IT-Dept issued a pulic warning about the present income tax scam instances.
It said, "f you’ve filed your Income Tax Return & received an email stating that there has been an error in calculating your tax and a refund has to be issued, — DO NOT click any links.It’s a phishing scam!"
The Income Tax Department never asks for confidential data such as passwords, OTPs, or bank details over phone, email, or SMS.
It warned that emails from sender donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in are fake and asked taxpayers to not open any links sent from this fake ID to avoid getting scammed.
Scammers with the email ID donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in are sending mails to taxpayers, who have filed their ITR saying that there was an error in calculating their tax, and refund will be initaited.
The I-T department asked not to click any links to avoid income tax scam
“Beware of phishing scams! The Income Tax Department never asks for confidential information like passwords, OTPs, or bank details over phone, email, or SMS,” it said.
The I-T department has issued instructions you can follow to avoid falling into an income tax phishing scam. Check them out:
Do not click on suspicious links in emails, WhatsApp or SMSes that claim to be from the income tax department.
Verify emails only from official domains (@incometax.gov.in).
Report any attempt at phishing at webmanager@incometax.gov.in.
Ignore messages from unknown sources.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 10 August 2025 at 14:22 IST