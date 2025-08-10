IT-Dep Alert: Fake Income Tax Refund Emails Targets Taxpayers - Key Safeguard Tips

The Income Tax Department has warned taxpayers about a rising wave of phishing scams amid an increase in ITR filings by citizens.

The scammers are attempting to impersonate the I-T Department and giving assurances of fake refunds, as per the Income Tax Department.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the IT-Dept issued a pulic warning about the present income tax scam instances.

It said, "f you’ve filed your Income Tax Return & received an email stating that there has been an error in calculating your tax and a refund has to be issued, — DO NOT click any links.It’s a phishing scam!"

The Income Tax Department never asks for confidential data such as passwords, OTPs, or bank details over phone, email, or SMS.

It warned that emails from sender donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in are fake and asked taxpayers to not open any links sent from this fake ID to avoid getting scammed.

Safeguard Tips From IT Dept Phising Scams

The I-T department has issued instructions you can follow to avoid falling into an income tax phishing scam. Check them out: