IT Major Infosys' Attrition Plummets To 12.3% In Q3FY26 - What's Next

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys posted a surge in its workforce in Q3FY26 after the company reported a year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profit.

As of December 31, 2025, the Narayana Murthy founded company boasted of an overall employee strength of 3,37,034, as against 3,31,991during September last year, and 3,23,379 in the year-ago period.

This surge in headcount was tallied at 5,043 (QoQ) basis and by 13,655 compared with the same period last year. The number of software professionals increased to 3,19,364 as of December 31, 2025, from 3,14,500 in the previous quarter and 3,06,528 as of December 31, 2024. This marked a sequential addition of 4,864 employees and a year-on-year increase of 12,836.

Meanwhile, the sales and support linked employees saw a surge to 17,670 as of December 31, 2025, compared with 17,491 in quarter ending September. This signalled an increase of 179 employees and a YoY rise of 819.

Attrition Decline At Infosys

Voluntary attrition in IT services declined during the quarter. On a trailing twelve-month basis, voluntary attrition stood at 12.3 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared with 14.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 13.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Will Infosys Continue With Its Hiring Spree?

On the company's hiring plans, Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said, “We are going to hire on campus. And this year, we have done 18,000-20,000, we will continue in that sort of range for next year, because of the new areas of demand."

Women Workforce Ratio At Infosys

The share of women employees in the company’s total workforce remained unchanged on a sequential basis. Women employees accounted for 39.5 per cent of the total workforce as of December 31, 2025, the same as in the September quarter and higher than 39.0 per cent a year earlier.

Profit Declines, Revenue Surges in Q3FY26

The increase in headcount came during a quarter when Infosys reported mixed financial performance. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 6,806 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit declined 9.6 per cent from the September quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, rose during the quarter. Infosys reported revenue of Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26, up 8.89 per cent from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, revenue increased 2.2 per cent.

Speaking on the Q3FY26 results, Infosys CEO and MD, Salil Parekh, noted, “Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance, demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share.”