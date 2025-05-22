'It Will Be Done Soon': SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey on NSE IPO, Says Issues Being Resolved

Updated May 22nd 2025, 12:37 IST
The long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may be inching closer to reality, with SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey indicating that discussions between the market regulator and the exchange are actively underway to resolve pending issues.
Speaking to reporters when asked about a timeline for the NSE’s public listing, Pandey said, “All the outstanding issues will be resolved, and we will move forward. I can’t give you the timeline, but it will be done soon. NSE and SEBI are talking. They are resolving the issues.”
While Pandey refrained from committing to a specific date, his comments mark a significant signal that the regulatory freeze on the IPO process — held up due to legacy corporate governance concerns — could finally be easing.
The NSE, India’s largest stock exchange by trading volume, had filed draft papers with SEBI for its IPO back in 2016. However, the process was delayed following regulatory scrutiny into allegations of preferential access to its co-location facility, which allowed select brokers faster access to trading data — a controversy that later triggered major investigations and penalties.
Since then, the exchange has undergone several leadership and governance changes and implemented new compliance measures. Market participants have long speculated about the timing of the IPO, given NSE’s critical role in India’s financial ecosystem and its profitability.
Pandey’s statement signals that SEBI is satisfied with the progress being made by NSE to address the regulatory concerns. His assurance that the process will move forward “soon” suggests that the long-awaited IPO could see the light of day in the near future, pending formal clearances.
With equity markets bounced back from the volatility unleashed by tariffs , investor appetite is strong, so timing could be favourable provided regulatory clearance is obtained. All eyes will now remain on how quickly SEBI and NSE can reach the finish line.
