'It Will Be Done Soon': SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey on NSE IPO, Says Issues Being Resolved

The long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may be inching closer to reality, with SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey indicating that discussions between the market regulator and the exchange are actively underway to resolve pending issues.



Speaking to reporters when asked about a timeline for the NSE’s public listing, Pandey said, “All the outstanding issues will be resolved, and we will move forward. I can’t give you the timeline, but it will be done soon. NSE and SEBI are talking. They are resolving the issues.”



While Pandey refrained from committing to a specific date, his comments mark a significant signal that the regulatory freeze on the IPO process — held up due to legacy corporate governance concerns — could finally be easing.

The NSE, India’s largest stock exchange by trading volume, had filed draft papers with SEBI for its IPO back in 2016. However, the process was delayed following regulatory scrutiny into allegations of preferential access to its co-location facility, which allowed select brokers faster access to trading data — a controversy that later triggered major investigations and penalties.



Since then, the exchange has undergone several leadership and governance changes and implemented new compliance measures. Market participants have long speculated about the timing of the IPO, given NSE’s critical role in India’s financial ecosystem and its profitability.



