Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 8 October 2025 at 14:23 IST

Italy Government Cannot Use Golden Powers In Armani Stake Sale, Minister Says

Italy's industry minister told Reuters that the Italian government cannot intervene in a future stake sale of fashion group Armani, using its golden powers, even if this should involve a foreign company.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Giorgio Armani Operations
Armani Operations | Image: Armani - Wikipedia
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The Italian government cannot intervene in a future stake sale of fashion group Armani, using its golden powers, even if this should involve a foreign company, Italy's industry minister told Reuters.

"(Armani) doesn't fall in the perimeter of national security," Adolfo Urso said on the sidelines of an event late on Tuesday, when asked whether Rome could use its golden powers.

So-called golden powers allow Italy's government to block or set conditions on foreign and domestic corporate acquisitions in strategic sectors such as energy, telecoms and banking.

(This is a developing story)

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source