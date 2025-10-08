Updated 8 October 2025 at 14:23 IST
Italy Government Cannot Use Golden Powers In Armani Stake Sale, Minister Says
Italy's industry minister told Reuters that the Italian government cannot intervene in a future stake sale of fashion group Armani, using its golden powers, even if this should involve a foreign company.
Armani Operations
"(Armani) doesn't fall in the perimeter of national security," Adolfo Urso said on the sidelines of an event late on Tuesday, when asked whether Rome could use its golden powers.
So-called golden powers allow Italy's government to block or set conditions on foreign and domestic corporate acquisitions in strategic sectors such as energy, telecoms and banking.
