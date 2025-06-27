ITC Boss Sanjiv Puri Joins Rs 25 Crore Club In FY25—Check How Much Infosys, Wipro, TCS & Tech Mahindra CEOs Earned

ITC Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Sanjiv Puri received total remuneration of Rs 25.66 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, which is 1.5 per cent higher than Rs 25.28 crore he drew in the last financial year, according to the company's Annual Report 2025.

Coming to the key components of his salary, Rs 3.53 crore was his base salary Rs 21.39 crore as performance bonus, and Rs 73.46 lakh as part of his perquisites. In the fiscal year 2024, he got remunerated in salary with Rs 3.12 crore, Rs 57.7 lakh in company perks, and Rs 21.448 crore in bonus.

The company's official report further mentioned that Puri's pay stands 377 times the median salary of an employee working at ITC, rising 7 per cent over the last year.

Additionally, Puri was offered 1,34,500 stock options in financial year 2025. As of March 2025, he held 4,52,843 ordinary shares of the company.

In FY23, he had seen a 54.38 per cent rise in remuneration when he was paid Rs 16.31 crore.

The ITC CMD has been with ITC since January 1986 and has led the company as Chairman and MD since 2019. He also serves as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

What Do Other Top India-Based CEO's Earn In FY25?

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh took the lead in FY25 with a total compensation of Rs 82 crore. This included a fixed pay of Rs 7.94 crore, Rs 23.18 crore in bonuses and incentives, and Rs 50.88 crore from stock options exercised, reported News18, citing the annual report.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan reported an annual pay of Rs 26.52 crore, with a fixed salary of Rs 1.39 crore, Rs 2.12 crore in allowances, and Rs 23 crore as commission.

Wipro’s Srinivas Pallia earned Rs 53.60 crore in FY25, including salary, variable pay, and long-term benefits. His appointment followed the resignation of Thierry Delaporte as CEO on April 6, 2024.