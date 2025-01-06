ITC Hotels Demerger: Stock Trades At Rs... - Check Share price Today

ITC Hotel Business went for a demerger and on January 4, 2025, the stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM to determine the share price of ITC Hotels. Regular trading in ITC shares resumed at 10:00 AM post demerger.

ITC Hotels Share Price

During this session, ITC's share price finished on the BSE at Rs 455 per piece, down from the previous close of Rs 482. On the NSE, ITC shares closed at Rs 455.60, down from Rs 481.60. This disparity resulted in the discovery of ITC Hotels' share price at Rs 27 per share on the BSE and Rs 26 per share on the NSE.



ITC Demerger: Details

In August 2023, ITC announced the demerger of its hotel industry into ITC Hotels, a separate corporation. Under the demerger model, ITC will retain 40 per cent ownership of ITC Hotels, with the remaining 60 per cent distributed to ITC shareholders in proportion to their interests. Shareholders will get one ITC Hotels share for every ten ITC shares owned.

ITC Hotels: Hospitality Powerhouse



ITC Hotels, which now operates over 140 hotels with approximately 13,000 keys (rooms), has aggressive expansion plans. By 2030, the company expects to have over 200 hotels and 18,000 keys in its portfolio. With a net cash surplus and no debt, ITC Hotels is well-positioned for strong growth in the hospitality industry.