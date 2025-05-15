ITC Hotels Q4 FY25 Results: Net Profit Rises 16% QoQ to Rs 264 Crore

ITC Hotels reported strong results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday as its net profit rose around 16% to Rs 264 crore on a sequential basis.

ITC Hotels Q4 Results

The hospitality arm of the diversified ITC group is a demerged entity and has reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

This is the firm's second quarterly result after its separation from the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC.

While the firm's standalone net profit for the March quarter was Rs 264.05 crore, its net profit for the previous (December) quarter was Rs 227.87 crore, reporting a 16% increase on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

On a QoQ basis, the hospitality major's income increased by around 17% from Rs 871 crore.

Recent Developments In ITC Hotels

In a recent development, the board of ITC Hotels has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 328 crore for the development of a new hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

This upcoming hotel will comprise around 200 keys, and is expected to be completed by 2029 and the project will be funded completely through internal accruals.