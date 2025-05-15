ITC Hotels Q4 FY25 Results: Net Profit Rises 16% QoQ to Rs 264 Crore

Updated May 15th 2025, 15:39 IST
ITC Hotels reported strong results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday as its net profit rose around 16% to Rs 264 crore on a sequential basis.
The hospitality arm of the diversified ITC group is a demerged entity and has reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
This is the firm's second quarterly result after its separation from the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC.
While the firm's standalone net profit for the March quarter was Rs 264.05 crore, its net profit for the previous (December) quarter was Rs 227.87 crore, reporting a 16% increase on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.
On a QoQ basis, the hospitality major's income increased by around 17% from Rs 871 crore.
In a recent development, the board of ITC Hotels has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 328 crore for the development of a new hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
This upcoming hotel will comprise around 200 keys, and is expected to be completed by 2029 and the project will be funded completely through internal accruals.
At present, the hospitality firm operates 140 properties with nearly 13,000 keys, out of which 45% are owned. The firm aims to expand its portfolio to more than 200 hotels with more than 18,000 keys by 2030, aiming for 65% of its portfolio to be under the management contract model.
Published May 15th 2025, 15:39 IST