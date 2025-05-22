ITC Q4 Results FY25: Dividend Of Rs 7.85 Announced, Net Profit Rises To Rs 19,807 Crore

ITC, the diversified conglomerate announced its March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday, with a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,807 crore, enhanced by an exceptional gain of Rs 15,145 crore in the fourth quarter, arising due to the demerger of its Hotels Business into ITC Hotels Limited.

ITC Q4 Results FY25

After adjusting the exceptional gain, the company's net profit stood at Rs 4,662 crore, which was lower as compared to Rs 5,190 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 20,376 crore increasing by 10% as compared to Rs 18,561 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 6,836 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.7% as compared to Rs 6,590 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. However, EBITDA margin declined from 35.8% in the fourth quarter of FY24 to 33.5% in Q4 FY25.

The conglomerate's FMCG segment, which includes cigarettes and other FMCG products, contributed Rs 14,732 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 13,996 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from cigarettes also rose to Rs 9,228.66 crore as compared to Rs 8,688.92 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Additionally, the agri business also saw a significant rise, wherein it reported a revenue of Rs 3,694.64 crore, significantly higher than Rs 3,136.43 crore in the same quarter last year.

ITC Dividend

ITC has also announced a dividend of Rs 7.85 per equity share while also releasing its fourth quarter results.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, May 22, recommended a final dividend of ₹7.85 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to approval by the members at the ensuing 114th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled for Friday, 25th July 2025. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 28th July 2025, and Thursday, 31st July 2025, to those members entitled to receive it," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

With a dividend of Rs 6.50 per ordinary share declared by the board, the total dividend given by the conglomerate for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounts to Rs 14.35 per ordinary share of a face value of Re 1 each.

ITC Dividend Record Date