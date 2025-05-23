ITC Share Price Jumps After Q4 Results: Buy, Hold Or Sell Now?

ITC share price surged over 2% on Friday in early trade, following the announcement of its fourth-quarter results for FY25. The stock opened at Rs 433.95, touched a high of Rs 438.10, and was trading at Rs 437.50, up 11.40 or 2.68%, at the time of filing this report.

ITC Q4 FY25 Results

ITC reported a net profit of Rs 19,562 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, which includes a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 15,179 crore from discontinued operations. Excluding this, the company’s net profit rose marginally by 0.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,875 crore, reflecting stable operational performance across segments.



Standalone revenue from operations climbed to Rs 18,494 crore, compared to Rs 16,907 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating a robust 9.4% YoY growth.





ITC Share Price Target

In a note to investors, brokerage firm Emkay stated: "We maintain ADD on ITC, and mark up our SOTP-based TP by ~6% to Rs 475, as we roll over to Mar-27E."

Emkay expects a supportive stance from the government, likely leading to mid-single digit volume growth in ITC’s flagship cigarette business. The firm anticipates a 10% EBIT CAGR in this segment between FY25-28E, with margins benefiting from lower leaf-tobacco prices by FY27E.

