ITC’s Sanjiv Puri Backs Armed Forces, Lauds Government’s Decisive Response

Amid rising national security concerns, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri has extended strong support to India's Armed Forces and the government, praising their resolve and unity in the face of recent provocations.

In a heartfelt message shared on behalf of Team ITC, Puri saluted the Armed Forces for their “unwavering courage” and “selfless service” in defending the nation. He described their role as central to maintaining peace and security, especially during moments of heightened tension.

“In these trying times, our thoughts and prayers are with India’s Armed Forces who protect and defend the nation with immense courage and selflessness,” Puri said. “On behalf of Team ITC, I salute their dedication and tireless efforts.”

He further praised the centre’s response under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it both measured and resolute following a barbaric attack that claimed innocent lives. Puri said ITC stands firmly behind the government’s commitment to national security and justice.

“Under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken firm steps to counter threats to our nation. We stand as one with the Government in their resolve to secure the nation and its people,” he stated.

Reaffirming ITC’s core values, Puri noted that the company’s commitment to nation-building remains steadfast, particularly in moments of adversity. He described India's resilience as being rooted in the collective strength and responsibility of its people.

“India’s resilience is built on the strength of its progressive and responsible citizens. This is the spirit that binds us together and drives our contribution to national priorities,” he said. “It is also the essence of ITC’s credo of ‘Nation First’.”