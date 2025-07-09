ITR 2025: How To File Your Income Tax Return Quickly Using Your Smartphone

While income tax returns are being filed in full swing, taxpayers are increasingly turning to their smartphones to complete the process as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Taxpayers will be glad to know that it is possible to file income tax return (ITR) using their smartphones, without any paperwork and without using the desktop.

What All Do You Need?

Before starting to file your returns, you need to have access to the following things:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Form 16 (for salaried individuals)

TDS details or Form 26AS

Details of additional income (investments, rental income, etc.)

Login credentials for the Income Tax portal or relevant app

How To File ITR Using Smartphone?

Step 1: Download the Official App (AIS for Taxpayers) or Use a Trusted Third-Party App like ClearTax or TaxBuddy.

Step 2: You need to login using your PAN and OTP-based authentication via Aadhaar-linked mobile.

Step 3: Fetch your pre-filled data, including your salary, 8interest income, TDS details, and more after integrating your account with the Income Tax portal.

Step 4: Add any missing details and declare deductions.

Step 5: Review your tax computation liability or refund based on your inputs.