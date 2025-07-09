Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 9 July 2025 at 19:04 IST

ITR 2025: How To File Your Income Tax Return Quickly Using Your Smartphone

While income tax returns are being filed in full swing, taxpayers are increasingly turning to their smartphones to complete the process as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
ITR Form 1 I Sahaj
ITR Form | Image: Republic

While income tax returns are being filed in full swing, taxpayers are increasingly turning to their smartphones to complete the process as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Taxpayers will be glad to know that it is possible to file income tax return (ITR) using their smartphones, without any paperwork and without using the desktop.

What All Do You Need?

Before starting to file your returns, you need to have access to the following things:

  • PAN card
  • Aadhaar card
  • Bank account details
  • Form 16 (for salaried individuals)
  • TDS details or Form 26AS
  • Details of additional income (investments, rental income, etc.)
  • Login credentials for the Income Tax portal or relevant app

How To File ITR Using Smartphone?

Step 1: Download the Official App (AIS for Taxpayers) or Use a Trusted Third-Party App like ClearTax or TaxBuddy.

Step 2: You need to login using your PAN and OTP-based authentication via Aadhaar-linked mobile.

Step 3: Fetch your pre-filled data, including your salary, 8interest income, TDS details, and more after integrating your account with the Income Tax portal.

Step 4: Add any missing details and declare deductions.

Step 5: Review your tax computation liability or refund based on your inputs.

Step 6: E-Verify and submit instantly using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or bank account validation.

Also Read: Air India AI 171: Crash Caused By Fuel Switch Error? All You Need To Know

Published 9 July 2025 at 19:04 IST