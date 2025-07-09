ITR 2025: How To File Your Income Tax Return Quickly Using Your Smartphone

Updated 9 July 2025 at 19:04 IST
While income tax returns are being filed in full swing, taxpayers are increasingly turning to their smartphones to complete the process as quickly and conveniently as possible.
Taxpayers will be glad to know that it is possible to file income tax return (ITR) using their smartphones, without any paperwork and without using the desktop.
Before starting to file your returns, you need to have access to the following things:
Step 1: Download the Official App (AIS for Taxpayers) or Use a Trusted Third-Party App like ClearTax or TaxBuddy.
Step 2: You need to login using your PAN and OTP-based authentication via Aadhaar-linked mobile.
Step 3: Fetch your pre-filled data, including your salary, 8interest income, TDS details, and more after integrating your account with the Income Tax portal.
Step 4: Add any missing details and declare deductions.
Step 5: Review your tax computation liability or refund based on your inputs.
Step 6: E-Verify and submit instantly using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or bank account validation.
