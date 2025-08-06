ITR Filing 2025: E-Verify Your Return Within 30 Days To Avoid Penalties

Tax filing season is here and Indian taxpayers are facing an important change after filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR). The Income Tax Department now needs all taxpayers to complete the e-verification of their ITR within 30 days of submission.

If you miss this important step, it can lead to late filing penalties, delayed refunds, or even the return being considered invalid.

Why Is E-Verification Important?

E-verification is a process which confirms that your income tax return has been filed by you and no one else. Only after e-verifying is your return officially accepted by the Income Tax Department.

Additionally, this step helps to prevent fraud, ensures data accuracy, and establishes that your return is genuine.

Deadline For E-Verification

Once you have uploaded your ITR on the official tax portal, you must complete the e-verification process within 30-days. The countdown starts from the date of submission. In case you miss this step, your ITR will become invalid and you may have to file another revised return or face late fee.

What Happens If You Miss The Deadline?

If you don't e-verify in 30 days of submitting your ITR:

Your return is not considered filed on time.

You may receive notices from the tax department.

Any refund due to you will be delayed or denied.

You might incur penalties or need to file a revised return.

How To E-Verify Your ITR?

You can e-verify your income tax return filing in the following ways:

Using Aadhaar OTP on the income tax e-filing portal.

Via Net banking linked to your PAN.

Through your bank account or Demat account.

With a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).