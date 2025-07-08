ITR Filing 2025: Top Mistakes Taxpayers Make While Filing Income Tax Returns And How to Avoid Them

Updated 8 July 2025 at 18:45 IST
With the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025–26 now extended to September 15, 2025, taxpayers have more time to file their returns. But that hasn't stopped many from making avoidable mistakes that could delay refunds, attract penalties, or trigger scrutiny.
A common mistake is picking the wrong form — like choosing ITR-1 when you have capital gains or business income. Always check which form suits your income on the Income Tax Department’s website.
Don’t forget to include interest from savings accounts or Fixed Deposits (FDs), rental income, or gains from shares and mutual funds. The tax department already sees this through AIS and Form 26AS — so make sure your return matches.
Relying only on your Form 16 can be risky if your employer hasn’t deposited TDS correctly. Always cross-check with Form 26AS before filing.
Over-claiming deductions or missing out on ones like HRA or home loan interest can throw off your tax return. Keep your proofs ready and consider using tax filing tools to guide you.
If you qualify as a Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR), you must report all overseas income and assets — even if tax-free in India. Not doing so can lead to heavy penalties.
The new tax regime is now the default, but it may not be best for everyone. Use an online calculator to compare old vs. new and choose what’s better for you.
Filing your return isn’t enough — you also need to e-verify it within 30 days. The easiest ways are via Aadhaar OTP or net banking.
Late filing can cost you up to Rs 5,000 and might lead to interest or loss of certain benefits. File early to avoid the last-minute rush.
With everything now digital, accuracy and timeliness matter more than ever. Avoid these common slip-ups to get quicker refunds, stay compliant, and avoid stress.
