ITR Filing 2025: Top Mistakes Taxpayers Make While Filing Income Tax Returns And How to Avoid Them

With the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025–26 now extended to September 15, 2025, taxpayers have more time to file their returns. But that hasn't stopped many from making avoidable mistakes that could delay refunds, attract penalties, or trigger scrutiny.

Top ITR Filing Mistakes — And How to Avoid Them:

1. Using the Wrong ITR Form

A common mistake is picking the wrong form — like choosing ITR-1 when you have capital gains or business income. Always check which form suits your income on the Income Tax Department’s website.

2. Not reporting all income

Don’t forget to include interest from savings accounts or Fixed Deposits (FDs), rental income, or gains from shares and mutual funds. The tax department already sees this through AIS and Form 26AS — so make sure your return matches.

3. Skipping Form 26AS check

Relying only on your Form 16 can be risky if your employer hasn’t deposited TDS correctly. Always cross-check with Form 26AS before filing.

4. Mistakes in claiming deductions

Over-claiming deductions or missing out on ones like HRA or home loan interest can throw off your tax return. Keep your proofs ready and consider using tax filing tools to guide you.

5. Not declaring foreign assets

If you qualify as a Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR), you must report all overseas income and assets — even if tax-free in India. Not doing so can lead to heavy penalties.

6. Forgetting to pick the right tax regime

The new tax regime is now the default, but it may not be best for everyone. Use an online calculator to compare old vs. new and choose what’s better for you.

7. Skipping e-verification

Filing your return isn’t enough — you also need to e-verify it within 30 days. The easiest ways are via Aadhaar OTP or net banking.

8. Filing After the Deadline

Late filing can cost you up to Rs 5,000 and might lead to interest or loss of certain benefits. File early to avoid the last-minute rush.

In summary