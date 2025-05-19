ITR Filing Deadline 2025: When’s The Last Date To File Income Tax Return Without Penalty?

The last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024–25 (assessment year 2025–26) without incurring any penalty is July 31, 2025. This deadline applies to most individual taxpayers, including salaried employees, freelancers, and small business owners whose accounts are not subject to audit.

What if someone misses the deadline?

Missing this crucial date could result in late fees of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. Moreover, if you have outstanding tax dues, you may also be liable to pay interest under Section 234A. Delayed filings can further lead to processing lags in refunds and disqualify you from certain exemptions and carry-forward benefits.

For those unable to file by July 31, a belated return can still be filed up to December 31, 2025, but this comes with financial consequences. The same December deadline also applies to revised returns if you need to correct any errors in your original filing.

Are there any exceptions?

While most taxpayers must file by July 31, there are some exceptions. Taxpayers whose accounts require auditing have until October 31, 2025, to file their returns. Businesses involved in international or specified domestic transactions, governed by transfer pricing rules, have until November 30, 2025.

Anything new during this year's ITR filing?