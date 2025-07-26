ITR Filing Guide: Maximize Deductions Without Tax-Saving Investments For FY25

Even if you missed investing your hard-earned buck in equity-linked-savings (ELSS) or PPF (Public Provident Fund), which falls under section 80 C, taxpayers can still attain tax benefits and eve claim refund on excess tax deducted while filing your return for the assessment year 2025-26.

If you are a salaried employee then your EPF contribution which gets deducted from one's salary each month can help you in qualifying for deductions under section 80C. This leads to benefits not only confined to investments but even expenses.

Possible Deductions On Expenses

Under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, tax breaks on school/college tuition fees which are paid for two children, subject to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh.

For instance, someone has three children, both parents can maximize tax benefits on offer since both partners have sperate limits for two children each. Additionally, your kid’s playschool, creche, or nursery tuition fees are eligible for the deduction.

Which Expenses Are Not Eligible?

While claiming this deduction, it is vital to know the education-linked expenses that are not eligible for such benefits. For example, any capitation, donation, and school bus fees will not qualify for the tax break.

The key word is ‘tuition’ fee – look for this element in your child’s fee receipt. However, expenses incurred on children’s education overseas cannot be claimed as a tax benefit under this section, though international universities based in India will be eligible.