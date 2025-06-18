ITR Filing: how to file Taxes Without a CA

Updated 18 June 2025 at 18:36 IST
Filing your income tax return (ITR) may be a complicated process in your busy schedule. However, it is absolutely possible for most individual taxpayers in India to file it on its own and without hiring a Chartered Accountant (CA). Thanks to digital advancements, simplified processes, and guided tools on the government’s e-filing portal, filing tax returns is now a simple affair.
If your income comes primarily from salary, savings account interest, or rental income from a single property, you can do it yourself. Furthermore, retirees, freelancers, and first-time filers can manage independently.
However, if your earnings are derived from capital gains, business income, foreign assets, or tax audits, you may have to rely on an accountant.
Before filing the returns keep the following documents handy:
Log on to https://www.incometax.gov.in using your PAN as the user ID. Ensure your profile is updated and Aadhaar is linked.
Depending on your source of income, you can choose the following form:
Most information from Form 16, TDS, AIS, and Form 26AS is auto filled. However, cross-check every entry carefully to avoid any discrepancies
Ensure you manually enter eligible deductions:
After making all the deductions, you calculate the net payable amount. If you owe additional tax, pay it online via Challan ITNS 280. Enter the payment details while submitting the return.
Once you have made all the entries, click on the “Submit.” button. Once you have done that, e-verify your return via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or through your Demat account. Please note that this step is mandatory as income returns not verified within 30 days are treated as not filed.
