Updated 18 June 2025 at 18:36 IST

ITR Filing: How To File Taxes Without A CA

Filing income tax return doesn't have to be complicated. know simple step-by-step process for salaried individuals to file their ITR online without needing a Chartered Accountant.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
ITR Filing: how to file Taxes Without a CA | Image: AI Generated

Filing your income tax return (ITR) may be a complicated process in your busy schedule. However, it is absolutely possible for most individual taxpayers in India to file it on its own and without hiring a Chartered Accountant (CA). Thanks to digital advancements, simplified processes, and guided tools on the government’s e-filing portal, filing tax returns is now a simple affair. 

Who Can File Without a CA?

If your income comes primarily from salary, savings account interest, or rental income from a single property, you can do it yourself. Furthermore, retirees, freelancers, and first-time filers can manage independently.
However, if your earnings are derived from capital gains, business income, foreign assets, or tax audits, you may have to rely on an accountant.

Key documents required

Before filing the returns keep the following documents handy:
 

  1. Form 16 (provided by your employer)
  2. Form 26AS (tax credit statement)
  3. AIS & TIS (Annual Information and Taxpayer Info Statements from the portal)
  4. Bank interest certificates
  5. Investment proofs for tax deductions (under Sections 80C, 80D, etc.)
  6. Your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details

How to File Without a CA

1. Visit the Official Portal

Log on to https://www.incometax.gov.in using your PAN as the user ID. Ensure your profile is updated and Aadhaar is linked.

2. Select the relevant form

Depending on your source of income, you can choose the following form:

  • ITR-1 (Sahaj): Salaried individuals with total income up to Rs 50 lakh
  • ITR-2: For those with capital or monthly rentals from properties
  • ITR-3/4: For business professionals or freelancers with higher turnover


3. Use the pre-filled Data

Most information from Form 16, TDS, AIS, and Form 26AS is auto filled.  However, cross-check every entry carefully to avoid any discrepancies 

4. Claim Your Deductions

Ensure you manually enter eligible deductions:

  • Section 80C: PF, PPF, ELSS, LIC premiums
  • Section 80D: Health insurance premiums
  • 80TTA/TTB: Interest on savings account (for general/senior citizens)
  • Standard Deduction: Rs 50,000 for salaried taxpayers
     

5. Calculate the net amount 

After making all the deductions, you calculate the net payable amount. If you owe additional tax, pay it online via Challan ITNS 280. Enter the payment details while submitting the return.

6. Submit and Verify

Once you have made all the entries, click on the “Submit.” button. Once you have done that, e-verify your return via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or through your Demat account. Please note that this step is mandatory as income returns not verified within 30 days are treated as not filed.

