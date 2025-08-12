ITR Forms Decoded: Which One Fits Your Income Profile for FY 2024-25?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a mechanism which taxpayers use to provide reports to the IRS about their earnings as well as tax payments.

It is important for taxpayers to register their ITR on or before the deadline.

Any taxpayer can asses their tax liability and make payments before filing an ITR. For instance, in the event of a failure carryforward and setoff of brought-over losses, you can file an ITR.

It is also advised that all taxpayers check the form 26AS for information on TDS and other taxes, such as FD interest, while filing your ITR.

Types Of ITR

There are several forms of ITR available that are applicable for various instances. The details of such forms are as follows:

ITR 1: Individuals that are residing in India with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh are eligible. ITR-1 may be filed by someone who earns money from a job, a home, or other outlets. An NRI is unable to file an ITR-1. ITRs may be filed using Form 16 by salaried taxpayers.

ITR 2: Individuals and HUF for revenue from sources other than their enterprise or occupation, Individuals and NRIs who earn money from a job, a home, capital gains, or other sources may file Form ITR-2. ITR-2 may be filed by salaried people who have made profits or damages from stock purchases.

ITR 3: Individuals are also required to disclose their earnings from a company or occupation. Salaried people who earn money from the intraday stock exchange or futures and options trading need to file Form ITR-3 and they may use this form to record revenue from jobs, real estate, capital gains, company or trade (including presumptive income), and other sources.

ITR 4: Individuals, HUFs, as well as partnership companies are subject to a presumptive taxation system on their earnings. ITR-4 is used to report revenue from a company with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore that is subjected to section 44AD taxation. Additionally, ITR-4 is for revenue from an occupation with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh that is subject to section 44ADA taxation.

ITR 5: LLP, AOP, and BOI are both acronyms for alliance companies. LLPs, partnership companies, AOPs, and BOIs will file ITR-5s to disclose profits from their businesses and professions, as well as some other sources of income.

ITR 6: It is an income tax return form used by businesses to report revenue from industry or occupation, as well as all other forms of income.