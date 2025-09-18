Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Opens Today: Here’s What Investors Need to Know about GMP, Price Band, Lot Size & More

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Opens Today: Ivalue Infosolutions Limited’s initial public offer (IPO) opened for subscription on September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025.

The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 560.29 crore, entirely comprising an offer for sale of 1.87 crore shares.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Price Band

The company’s shares are priced in a band of Rs 284 to Rs 299 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment at the upper price band is Rs 14,950.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Lot Size

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have a lot size of 67 lots (3,350 shares), amounting to Rs 10,01,650, while non-institutional investors (NII) need to apply for 14 lots (700 shares), totalling Rs 2,09,300.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Listing date

The IPO is expected to be allotted on September 23, 2025, with a tentative listing date of September 25, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP Today

According to the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP), the IPO’s GMP stands at Rs 25 as of September 18, 2025, 12:02 PM. Based on the upper price band of Rs 299, the estimated listing price is Rs 324 per share, implying a potential gain of 8.36% per share for investors.

About Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions is a technology services and solutions provider specialising in enterprise digital transformation. The company operates across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia.

The firm offers purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data, catering primarily to large enterprises. By collaborating with system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Ivalue Infosolutions identifies, recommends, and deploys solutions tailored to client needs. Their services focus on performance, availability, scalability, and security of digital assets.