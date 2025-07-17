Ixigo Share Price: Travel Platform Surges 14% To 52-Week High After Strong Q1 FY26 – Should You Buy Stock?

Ixigo Share Price: Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo), one of India’s leading online travel agencies, touched a new 52-week high of Rs 206.40 on the BSE after reporting strong financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The stock rose over 14% to Rs 204.65, supported by strong earnings and positive market sentiment.

Strong Q1 FY26 Performance

In Q1 FY26, the company reported a 73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations, which grew from Rs 181.9 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 314.5 crore. Gross Transaction Value (GTV) for the quarter stood at Rs 4,644.7 crore, marking a 55% YoY increase. This growth was mainly driven by a sharp 81% increase in flight and bus GTV, while train GTV grew by 30% YoY.

Ixigo’s profit before tax and exceptional items rose by 76% YoY to Rs 28.7 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 16.3 crore a year earlier. The company also reported a 69% rise in EBITDA, which stood at Rs 32.5 crore. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes ESOP expenses and other income, increased by 54% to Rs 31.4 crore. The contribution margin improved by 48% YoY, reaching Rs 128.1 crore, indicating better cost efficiency and profitability.

Segment-Wise Performance

In FY25, Ixigo saw steady performance across all segments. The Flight segment served 8.44 million passengers with Rs 5,650.7 crore in GTV and Rs 253.3 crore in revenue, achieving a 45.57% contribution margin.

The Train segment handled 96 million passengers and reported a GTV of Rs 7,410.4 crore, with a 33.43% margin.

The bus segment carried 18.48 million passengers, recorded a GTV of Rs 1,801.2 crore and revenue of Rs 196.9 crore, and delivered the highest margin of 65.92%.

In Q1 FY25, Ixigo had already shown strong margins, with the bus segment achieving a 74.27% contribution margin, helping the company start the year on a positive note. The total contribution for that quarter was Rs 86.8 crore with an overall margin of 47.74%.

Ixigo Share Price History

Ixigo’s stock has delivered consistent gains in recent months. Over the past 6 months, it has risen 41.29%, while in the last 3 months, it is up 29.22%. The stock has gained 10.41% in the past month, 19.08% over two weeks, and 16.46% in just one week.

Ixigo Share Price Target

According to Trendlyne data, LE Travenues Technology has a high Durability Score of 70, indicating strong and consistent financial health with stable revenues, healthy cash flows, and low debt. It ranks second in durability among its peers, just behind Yatra Online Ltd. (75). The stock has a Momentum Score of 68, suggesting moderate bullishness in the short term.

However, its current P/E ratio of 124.0 places it in the ‘Sell Zone,’ as the stock has traded below this level 75.1% of the time, implying limited upside potential. Despite a STRONG BUY recommendation from 3 analysts, the average target price of Rs 188.33 suggests an 8% downside from current levels.